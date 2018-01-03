School closings in Jasper County and Beaufort County for Thursday

Several area schools closed Wednesday because of the snow. Here’s what they’re planning for Thursday:
▪ Beaufort County School District teachers were previously scheduled to return to work Thursday, but the district office and schools will remain closed Thursday, spokesman Jim Foster said. This includes all after-school and athletic events. Students are scheduled to return Monday.
▪ Jasper County School District, which scheduled students to return back from holiday break Thursday, has canceled school Thursday, according to a news release. This includes all after-school and athletic events.
▪ Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools is closed Thursday, according to a news release.
Never miss a local story.
▪ While Beaufort Academy scheduled students to return to class Thursday, the school will be closed Thursday, spokeswoman Lisa Gallagher said.
▪ John Paul II Catholic School will be closed Thursday, school spokeswoman Mary Beth Dever said.
▪ Lowcountry Montessori School will “most likely be on a delayed open tomorrow,” according to its Facebook page. A notification will be sent by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
▪ Holy Trinity Classical Christian School will be closed Thursday, according to a news release. School will resume Friday.
▪ The Technical College of the Lowcountry will be closed Thursday. Campuses will reopen Friday.
▪ The University of South Carolina Beaufort will reopen at noon Thursday, according to a news release.
This list will be updated.
To find answers to other storm-related questions, click here.
Comments