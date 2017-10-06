More Videos

  Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics

    Earl Campbell, the chairman for the Beaufort County School Board, says that their critics who keep focusing on the district's negatives will 'go to hell.'

Earl Campbell, the chairman for the Beaufort County School Board, says that their critics who keep focusing on the district's negatives will 'go to hell.'
Education

Beaufort County school board chairman: District critics will ‘go to hell’

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

October 06, 2017 2:14 PM

School board chairman Earl Campbell occasionally responds to frequent critics of the Beaufort County School District, but he took it one step further at Tuesday night’s board meeting by telling unnamed critics they will “go to hell.”

“Sometimes people get their blood pressure up staying negative, but you will die and go to hell and these kids will still be here and some of us will still be here,” he said.

Campbell said he was not talking about one individual in the county, but his remarks appeared aimed at Citizens Advocating Responsible Education, a local advocacy group known informally as CARE.

During a public comment period earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, CARE co-founder Rich Bisi criticized the district’s test scores, though the group tackles a variety of education topics, including attendance, credit card spending and school board elections.

Campbell did not return multiple phone calls for comment.

“We always can find bad things to talk about, but we never talk about the good things that happen in this county,” he said at the meeting.

Campbell is the longest-serving current member of the board.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

