4 Beaufort County high schools lag behind SC’s AP passage rate

Bluffton High School’s Advanced Placement scores last spring place the school among the state’s top performers, the College Board reported Tuesday.
Of the 402 exams taken by 230 Bluffton High students in 2017, 274 AP tests scored three or above, about a 68 percent passing rate.
Students must score a 3 or better on the Advanced Placement tests' five-point scale to qualify for credit with most colleges.
Of South Carolina’s 168 public high schools that took AP exams in 2017, Bluffton High tied with Greenville’s Maudlin High for the 26th highest passing rate.
Four of the district’s high schools lag behind the statewide 57 percent passage rate.
May River High, Beaufort High, Hilton Head Island High and Battery Creek High schools all fell below the statewide passage rate with respective scores of 55, 46, 39 and 20 percentage of exams scoring a three or above.
Performance data for subgroups smaller than five students are excluded. Whale Branch Early College High School falls into this category.
South Carolina’s 57 percent passage rate was one percentage point above the national average. The number of students taking exams statewide increased 8.6 percent to almost 31,000 students, according to an S.C. Department of Education news release.
“Our continued success on these rigorous college and career readiness assessments is the result of the hard work and preparation of students, parents and educators,” state superintendent Molly Spearman said in a news release.
