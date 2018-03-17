Breaking: Multiple injured after deck collapses at popular Savannah bar, officials say

Savannah Fire Rescue responded to a deck collapse at a Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bar that has resulted in two serious injuries, according to a tweet from the department.
Thirteen people were transported to the hospital overall, Chuck Kearns, Chief of Chatham Emergency Services. He said Six of the people were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center and the rest to St. Joseph Candler.
Kearns said he did not know how many people the deck at Rogue Water Tap House could hold. The fire department tweeted the deck collapsed about 4:30 p.m.
Friday was the start of Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival. This year's festival had heightened security for Vice President Mike Pence's visit.
The department tweeted they were responding to Rogue Water Tap House located at 38 MLK Blvd.
