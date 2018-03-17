VP Pence arrives in Savannah for St. Patrick's Day Parade, joined by wife and mom

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the Savannah area Saturday morning to attend the Hostess City's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Pence is being accompanied on his trip by his wife Karen and mother Nancy Pence-Fritsch, WSAV reports.
He arrived at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Garden City at roughly 9:45 a.m., according to WSAV.
"On our way to Savannah!" said Pence in a tweet. "Glad that my mom, Nancy Pence-Fritsch, could join Karen & me..."
Pence is expected to walk in the parade according to the Savannah Morning News, which reports he will first stop at City Hall before greeting parade attendees along Bay Street.
He will probably walk the parade route in the enhanced security zone on Bull Street, the Morning News said.
The announcement of Pence's Savannah visit changed security protocols for the parade, including the addition of enhanced security zones.
Controversy surrounding those zones prompted the threat of a lawsuit by the ACLU, which caused city officials to clarify the rules about having protest signs in those areas, WTOC reports.
