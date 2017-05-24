Four views of Tuesday's close-call tornado near Tybee Island, as recorded by Jammy McCall and Mike Russell from the North end of Tybee Island, Justin Knapp from the Back River and Nick James from on Tybee Island. Jammy McCall, Justin Knapp, Nick James and Mike Russell Submitted video
Crime & Public Safety

May 24, 2017 10:23 AM

Rescue teams search for boaters who went missing off Tybee Island during storm

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Savannah area emergency officials are searching for boaters who went missing off Tybee Island during Tuesday night’s storm.

Coast Guard officials received reports of an overturned 47-foot fishing vessel Miss Debbie around 6:22 p.m Tuesday approximately one mile northeast of Tybee Island. The deployed a 45-foot rescue ship and helicopter during search efforts starting around 7:35 p.m.

Savannah firefighters deployed rescue boats to help the Coast Guard around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Twitter.

Savannah fire and rescue teams returned to shore after midnight when conditions worsened, while the Coast Guard continued search operations into Wednesday.

There is no word on how many boaters were aboard, WSAV reports.

Georgia and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are also assisting search efforts.

A likely tornado passed through Chatham County, Ga., around 6 p.m. Tuesday and then headed to sea, according to the National Weather Service.

