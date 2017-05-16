Bluffton police officer involved in wreck while responding to fatal crash

A Bluffton police officer was involved in a crash on S.C. 170 while responding to the fatal wreck on Bluffton Parkway Monday night, police spokeswoman Joy Nelson said Tuesday morning.

The officer was responding with lights and sirens activated not far from the Bluffton Parkway intersection but a female driver in another car said she didn’t see or hear the patrol car coming, Nelson said. The two vehicles collided, totaling the patrol car, she said.

The officer only had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital, Nelson said. She did not know the condition of the civilian driver.

The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol, but no further information was immediately available by noon on Tuesday.

The officer was responding to the crash that killed Noah Fedele, 17, and Samuel Martin Bougus, 19, both of Bluffton.

