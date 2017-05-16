One person killed in Bluffton Parkway crash late Monday

Bluffton Police are investigating a Monday night fatal crash reported around 10:30 p.m. on Bluffton Parkway near Pinecrest Drive.
Lanes were closed until the vehicle involved was removed, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the police department.
Information on the cause of the wreck and how many people and vehicles were involved was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said there was entrapment when the crash was initially reported.
The victim’s identification has not yet been released.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
