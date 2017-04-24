Person of interest in Savannah triple murder arrested in Jasper County

Following the shooting early Sunday morning that left three dead in Savannah, a person of interest has been arrested in Jasper County.
That person, who has not been identified by police, was arrested in South Carolina on charges unrelated to the shootings, according to a Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department news release.
Shayla Curtis, 18, William Mullins, 24, and Courtney German, 31, were killed at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East 31st St. in Savannah, the release said.
“The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation,” the release said. “Investigators do not believe this is a random shooting.”
Anyone with information on the case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
It is the second time in a week that an arrest was made in Jasper County in relation to a crime or suspect from Georgia.
James Ward of Bloomington, Ga. was arrested in Hardeeville on Friday night and is accused of trafficking crystal meth. He was allegedly in possession of marijuana and fentanyl when law enforcement found him at the Travelodge in Hardeeville on Whyte Hardee Boulevard
