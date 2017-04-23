Georgia man accused of trafficking drugs arrested in Hardeeville

A 21-year-old Georgia man was arrested in Hardeeville on Friday night and is accused of trafficking crystal meth.
James Ward of Bloomington, Ga., also was allegedly in possession of marijuana and fentanyl when law enforcement found him at the Travelodge in Hardeeville on Whyte Hardee Boulevard, according to Hardeeville spokesman Juan Singleton. He also was wanted as a fugitive from justice, according to Singleton. Ward is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Hardeeville Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Bluffton Police Department and the Chatham County narcotics team all assisted.
