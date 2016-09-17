Crime & Public Safety

September 17, 2016 8:35 PM

Driver dies after striking ditch in Jasper County

Posted by Johnny Woodard

jwoodard@islandpacket.com

A driver died early Saturday morning in rural Jasper County after driving off the side of the road and striking a ditch, according to an S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman.

The 1993 Toyota struck a ditch off the right side of Sand Hills Road, killing the driver, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

The driver was alone in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.

The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

This is the third area traffic fatality in 24 hours. A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Hilton Head Island early Saturday morning, and a Seabrook man died Friday afternoon after driving off Old Sheldon Church Road near Yemasssee and striking a tree.

Related content

Crime & Public Safety

Comments

Videos

Large police presence, car towed from scene of shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos