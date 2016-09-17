Driver dies after striking ditch in Jasper County

A driver died early Saturday morning in rural Jasper County after driving off the side of the road and striking a ditch, according to an S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman.
The 1993 Toyota struck a ditch off the right side of Sand Hills Road, killing the driver, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
The driver was alone in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This is the third area traffic fatality in 24 hours. A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Hilton Head Island early Saturday morning, and a Seabrook man died Friday afternoon after driving off Old Sheldon Church Road near Yemasssee and striking a tree.
