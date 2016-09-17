Seabrook man killed after SUV strikes tree near Yemassee

Steven Ray Mathews, 48, from Seabrook was killed Friday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree near Yemassee, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.
Collins said Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer headed southbound on Old Sheldon Church Road ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree around 4:25 p.m.
Mathews was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
