Hundreds of Laurel Bay residents hear from MCAS over health concerns

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard Pause

1:26 What's it like getting a call from White House during class?

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift

0:55 What's new about the new Bluffton Sam's Club?

0:43 'When my ex-wife agrees with me ...(on school start times), that's pretty awesome'

1:39 Everything you need to see from Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

1:38 Playwright's piece "Tribes" explores how language affect one's life and family when one member is born deaf