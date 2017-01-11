Navy probes possible health hazards after children’s cancer cases in Beaufort

1:19 Seek more options for land; 'Cashing this (developer) out should not be at the top of the list' Pause

1:48 How to child-proof your new TV

1:00 Beaufort warming shelter attracts more than expected

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

1:08 'I could hear the gentleman screaming': Inside the rescue of Hilton Head fire victim

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:03 The Great Santini's flight jacket, Conroy's desk at new Pat Conroy Literary Center

1:03 New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

1:25 Ben Boulware on what it means to end Clemson career with national title