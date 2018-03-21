Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt

A Walmart spokesperson responded late Wednesday afternoon to questions about an incident reported at the Beaufort store on Saturday.

A report concerning alleged human trafficking attempts was made to the Beaufort Police Department on Saturday, police confirmed Wednesday.

Word of the incident spread through the Parris Island community by means of an internal email sent out to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot personnel and family members, Parris Island officials also confirmed Wednesday.

Walmart was not able to confirm the incident occurred but was working on going through security footage on Wednesday, Walmart spokesperson Tara Aston said late Wednesday afternoon.

“I visited with the store today, and they have no knowledge of the incident,” Aston said. The store is working in full cooperation with police in the investigation and said they would hand over any relevant surveillance footage to law enforcement, she said.

No photographs or video clips from surveillance footage could be released Wednesday, Aston said. If any visual information is released, it will be through the police at the department’s discretion, she said.