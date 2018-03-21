Human trafficking try at Beaufort Co. Walmart reported on Facebook. Here's what police say

Several recent social media posts warning of human trafficking attempts at one of Beaufort's Walmart stores have alarmed users across the county and prompted at least one police report.

The report was made to the Beaufort Police Department on Saturday. It concerned suspicious activities at the Walmart on Robert Smalls Parkway that the complainant believed could be an attempt at human trafficking, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Wednesday afternoon.

The police department initially said Wednesday there were no reports of possible abduction situations at either the Beaufort Walmart or the Lady's Island Walmart on Sunday. However, a subsequent news release said that in fact such a report was made on Saturday.

Mostly identical stories have been shared, detailing men allegedly following a woman and her two young children in the Robert Smalls Walmart and later cornering her in the parking lot.





The posts read:

"On March 18, 2018 at approximately 1800 Michelle Mitchell went grocery shopping at Walmart located on Robert Smalls Parkway. Michelle noticed a Caucasian gentlemen in his late 40s, tattoo on his neck ... staring at her two daughters (8 months and 7 years old). The gentlemen had a shopping basket with nothing in it. He was walking around on a cell phone keeping his distance from Michelle. He continued following Michelle around the store from a distance and seemed to be describing her appearance and observing her children. Michelle could feel that something was wrong so she went to check out and told the cashier that she needed someone to follow her out to her car. The Walmart employee told her it would be no problem and told Michelle and the kids to walk 5 feet in front of him to make it seem as if she was alone. When Michelle and the girls were going to the car two Hispanic gentlemen cornered her. One had very dark skin, was approximately 5'3, and appeared to be in his 30s. The other gentlemen had light skin, clean appearance, 6ft tall, and appeared to be in his 20s. One stepped in front of the stroller and one behind Michelle. They spoke Spanish and said " There she is right there". Michelle froze and the two gentlemen started making movement towards the stroller. The Walmart employee immediately pushed the shopping cart in the way and pulled out his radio to say "Code Amber". The two Hispanic gentlemen took off in the other direction. The Walmart employee told Michelle that the same thing had happened last week that they had to block the exits at Walmart to prevent a girl from being kidnapped. r/s Commanding Officer 3rd Recruit Training Battalion MCRD Parris Island, SC"

Able said the posts on Facebook included more detail than was initially reported to the police department, but that investigators are in touch with the woman who reported the incident and that it is still under investigation.

This is the only report of that nature made recently to Beaufort Police Department, Able said.

A spokesman for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island was reviewing the post and had not returned a call seeking comment.





Anyone with information can call Sgt. Hope Able at 843-322-7942.

A similar account was reported at the Hardeeville Walmart in January, which the Jasper County Sheriff's deemed unfounded.