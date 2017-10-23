Cameras in this Yemassee store caught thieves with their pants down — literally

Three men and a woman are suspected in a Sunday afternoon theft from a Yemassee Highway E-Z Shop after surveillance footage caught them with their pants down, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
Just before 4 p.m., the four walked into the store together, according to police. Two male suspects took turns going into the manager’s office, pulling down their pants and stuffing them with boxes of cigarettes, surveillance video showed. Those two then ran to a tan Kia Sol outside while the other two walked out of the store.
Police are seeking the community’s help to identify the four suspects who are wanted for petit larceny, according to the release.
This theft comes on the heels of a shoplifting incident at the same store on Friday, in which a man is suspected of stealing a charging cable and a bottle of beer. That suspect has been identified but has not yet been charged, police spokesman Matthew Garnes said Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information can call Capt. Joe Loadholt at (843) 812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at (843) 589-6315 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments