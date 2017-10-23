Cameras in this Yemassee store caught thieves with their pants down — literally

More Videos

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

Pause
St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:16

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery

They killed a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound SC alligator. That was the easy part. 1:58

They killed a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound SC alligator. That was the easy part.

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 11:38

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life

5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies' 0:52

5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies'

Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life? 0:41

Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life?

Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County 0:46

Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County

  • Caught on camera: Thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise

    The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Yemassee Police Department
The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Yemassee Police Department

Beaufort News

Cameras in this Yemassee store caught thieves with their pants down — literally

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 3:11 PM

Three men and a woman are suspected in a Sunday afternoon theft from a Yemassee Highway E-Z Shop after surveillance footage caught them with their pants down, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.

Just before 4 p.m., the four walked into the store together, according to police. Two male suspects took turns going into the manager’s office, pulling down their pants and stuffing them with boxes of cigarettes, surveillance video showed. Those two then ran to a tan Kia Sol outside while the other two walked out of the store.

Police are seeking the community’s help to identify the four suspects who are wanted for petit larceny, according to the release.

This theft comes on the heels of a shoplifting incident at the same store on Friday, in which a man is suspected of stealing a charging cable and a bottle of beer. That suspect has been identified but has not yet been charged, police spokesman Matthew Garnes said Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information can call Capt. Joe Loadholt at (843) 812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at (843) 589-6315 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

Pause
St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:16

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery

They killed a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound SC alligator. That was the easy part. 1:58

They killed a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound SC alligator. That was the easy part.

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 11:38

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life

5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies' 0:52

5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies'

Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life? 0:41

Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life?

Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County 0:46

Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County

  • Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

    Have you seen this man? Yemassee police are looking for him in connection with a robbery on Oct. 20 at the Horizon EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy which is next to Exit 38 on I-95.

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

View More Video