Cameras in this Yemassee store caught thieves with their pants down — literally

More Videos 0:23 Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee Pause 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:51 Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 2:16 North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 1:58 They killed a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound SC alligator. That was the easy part. 11:38 NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 0:52 5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies' 0:41 Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life? 0:46 Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Caught on camera: Thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Yemassee Police Department

The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Yemassee Police Department