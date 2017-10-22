Yemassee police need your help ID-ing this man suspected of shoplifting booze

A man allegedly stole a cell phone charging cable and a bottle of beer from a Yemassee convenience store and was caught on camera, according to the town’s police department.
A black male entered the Horizon EZ Shop at 315 Yemassee Hwy. — near Exit 38 on I-95 — on Friday, and the store’s cameras recorded him allegedly taking the cable. He is also suspected to have shoplifted a bottle of Mad Dog 20/20.
The Yemassee Police Department has not been able to identify the man. People with information can report it anonymously to the department; to Capt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790; or to South Carolina Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
