Pair caught in Yemassee believed to be connected to several East Coast credit card skimming cases

A Florida man and a New York woman arrested in Yemassee on Thursday are believed to be connected to several skimming and credit card fraud cases along the East Coast, according to the Yemassee Police Department.
Alberto Yordan, 46, of Hialeah, Fla., and Katty Rios, 41, of Brooklyn, N.Y., face charges of possession of two or more cards issued to other persons and financial transaction card forgery and are being detained in the Hampton County Detention Center, according to a police department news release.
The pair was found with “a large sum of cash, credit cards with various names, credit card skimmers to be placed in gas pumps and money orders of various amounts” during a traffic stop, according to the release. The exact amount of cash they had on hand was not immediately available.
The two suspects and the items found in the vehicle are believed to be connected to a recent report of skimming in Hardeeville and might be connected to a number of similar cases along the East Coast, according to police.
The Hardeeville Police Department and the FBI assisted in the Yemassee Police Department investigation on Thursday and will continue to work together on the ongoing investigation.
