  • How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

    Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Note: This video was originally published in March 2017.

Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Note: This video was originally published in March 2017. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video
Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Note: This video was originally published in March 2017. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video

Crime & Public Safety

Get gas at the Hilton Head exit off I-95 lately? You may have been ‘skimmed’ at the pump

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 28, 2017 12:16 PM

Hardeeville police are investigating area gas stations after credit card skimmers were found at a station at the Hilton Head Island I-95 exit.

The skimming devices were located at the Tiger Stop Blue Water station after the S.C. Department of Agriculture sent an investigator to the station in the wake of a customer complaint about fraudulent activity on a credit card, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.

Hardeeville police removed the skimming devices from pumps and are working with affected businesses to identify suspects.

Investigators do not know how long the skimming has been taking place, but encouraged residents to check their bank and credit card statements for any suspicious activity.

This is the fourth skimming incident reported at the station so far this year. Skimming devices may be located inside the electronic panel of the gas pumps and not easily seen by customers.

Surrounding gas stations are also being checked for potential skimming devices, the release said.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

