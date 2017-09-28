Get gas at the Hilton Head exit off I-95 lately? You may have been ‘skimmed’ at the pump

Hardeeville police are investigating area gas stations after credit card skimmers were found at a station at the Hilton Head Island I-95 exit.
The skimming devices were located at the Tiger Stop Blue Water station after the S.C. Department of Agriculture sent an investigator to the station in the wake of a customer complaint about fraudulent activity on a credit card, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.
Hardeeville police removed the skimming devices from pumps and are working with affected businesses to identify suspects.
Investigators do not know how long the skimming has been taking place, but encouraged residents to check their bank and credit card statements for any suspicious activity.
This is the fourth skimming incident reported at the station so far this year. Skimming devices may be located inside the electronic panel of the gas pumps and not easily seen by customers.
Surrounding gas stations are also being checked for potential skimming devices, the release said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments