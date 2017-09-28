Get gas at the Hilton Head exit off I-95 lately? You may have been ‘skimmed’ at the pump

More Videos 0:45 Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS Pause 1:08 Botanical gardens offer serenity outside Savannah's city limits 0:37 6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed 0:26 You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location 3:03 Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey 0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 1:28 Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach 1:01 Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Note: This video was originally published in March 2017. Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Note: This video was originally published in March 2017. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video

