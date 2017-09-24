The resident was home but not injured in the “rapidly spreading fire” at The Bay Mobile Home Park around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Beaufort News

‘Rapidly spreading’ Burton fire costs man his home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 24, 2017 12:25 PM

A Burton man lost his home to a fire late Saturday night on Shanklin Road, according to Burton Fire District.

The resident was home but not injured in the “rapidly spreading fire” at The Bay Mobile Home Park around 11:30 p.m., according to a fire district news release. Flames were bursting out of the single-wide mobile home and spread within 5 feet of a nearby home through brush and grass by the time the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters had the fire out in about 15 minutes, but remained on scene for over 4 hours, according to the release. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department also responded to the fire.

A mobile home fire in early March killed a 53-year-old woman in the same mobile home community.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

