Woman dies in late Monday night Burton mobile home fire

The Burton Fire District was on the scene of a fire Tuesday morning that killed a woman at a mobile home park.
The fire happened at 326 Shanklin Road within the Bay Mobile Home Park, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire began around 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the mobile home park off of Laurel Bay Road near the Food Lion grocery store, according to a WJCL news report.
A Burton Fire spokesperson said the person who died is an older woman. Her identity has not yet been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
The fire district was assisted by personnel from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
