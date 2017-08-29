More Videos

  That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

    The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.

The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.
The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself. Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Coastal Living: Beaufort now home to ‘America’s best seaside inn’

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

August 29, 2017 4:07 PM

Anchorage 1770 Inn, a luxury bed and breakfast in downtown Beaufort, has been named by Coastal Living as “America’s Best Seaside Inn.”

The hotel was listed among nine other U.S. coastal properties, including those in Hawaii, California and New York and received the most votes from magazine readers.

Critics have been raving about Anchorage 1770 since the downtown Beaufort business opened in 2015.

The 250-year-old mansion-turned-inn that housed injured Civil War soldiers and wealthy plantation owners has captured the attention of critics from Southern Living, The New York Times, Garden and Gun, Conde Nast Traveler and Vogue, to name just a few.

Recently, TripAdvisor users rated Anchorage 1770 the No. 13 bed-and-breakfast in the United States. It was also was named to the Southern Living Hotel Collection, under the banner of Southern Living magazine.

“It has been an exciting year with the launch of the restaurant, the Ribaut Social Club, the invitation to be part of the Southern Living Inn Collection and now this award from Coastal Living readers,” co-owner Frank Lesesne said.

The luxury inn is planning “more exciting events” for the final months of 2017 and early 2018.

“Stay tuned for some of our event programming coming up in the fall and winter along with local events like the Pat Conroy Literary Festival, Beaufort Shrimp Festival, the Frank Loyd Wright Auldbrass Tour and the Beaufort Film Festival,” co-owner Amy Lesesne, said.

