Coastal Living: Beaufort now home to ‘America’s best seaside inn’

That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770 The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself. The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself. Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

