Burton shooting: Gun recovered, wounded child remains hospitalized

A handgun involved in a shooting that wounded a Burton child Thursday has been recovered, but few other details of the incident were available Friday morning.
The child is being treated at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said. He could not otherwise provide an update on the child’s condition.
The child suffered a gunshot wound at a home on Noye Wiggins Drive off Pine Grove Road on Thursday evening. The child was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by family members and was flown from there to MUSC, according a Sheriff’s Office release.
The handgun involved was found at the home, Bromage said. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, but Bromage offered no more details about what led to the child being shot.
No charges have been filed.
“We investigate all shootings thoroughly, and we don’t make assumptions,” Bromage said.
This story will be updated.
