Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

June 29, 2017 8:12 PM

Burton child with gunshot wound flown to MUSC

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A small child suffered a gunshot wound after an incident at a Burton home Thursday evening.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident at a home on Noye Wiggins Drive, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release sent out shortly before 8 p.m. There is no public safety threat, and a shooter is not at large.

The child was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by family members and was flown from there to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further treatment, according to the release. The Sheriff’s Office is on scene to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans 0:34

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans
5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies 0:38

5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies
E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket on city bus 0:41

E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket on city bus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos