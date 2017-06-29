Burton child with gunshot wound flown to MUSC

A small child suffered a gunshot wound after an incident at a Burton home Thursday evening.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident at a home on Noye Wiggins Drive, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release sent out shortly before 8 p.m. There is no public safety threat, and a shooter is not at large.
The child was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by family members and was flown from there to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further treatment, according to the release. The Sheriff’s Office is on scene to investigate.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426.
