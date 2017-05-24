Passenger dead after vehicle strikes tree on I-95 in Jasper County on Tuesday afternoon

One person is dead after a single-vehicle Tuesday afternoon crash on I-95 northbound.
The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. near the 16 mile marker, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver, Eduardo Zanza, 57, of Florida, was driving a 2016 Cadillac SUV that ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned.
One of his three passengers was killed in the crash.
Two others, along with Zanza, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.
The area falls within the miles along I-95 that are scheduled to have trees cleared from the median and sides of the roadway by the S.C. Department of Transportation. The project is slated to begin in September and will clear trees within 55 feet of I-95 in the median and on the sides.
The project is expected to cover from the Georgia state line to mile marker 32.5 and take 12 to 18 months to complete.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
