February 6, 2017 10:01 AM

Trees along I-95 could be coming down. Here’s where to voice your opinion.

The S.C. Department of Transportation is hosting a public information meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Ridgeland Baptist Church, 1448 Grays Hwy.

Agency representatives will be available to answer questions about the safety project, which is slated to begin at the end of summer 2017.

The project began after an investigation by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette in 2015 found that more drivers died along the small stretch of the interstate — known as the “coffin corridor” — than in all other areas of the interstate in South Carolina combined.

Kelly Meyerhofer

 

