Which Beaufort County spots does Southern Living say road-trippers must see?

Beaufort County residents will see some familiar local landmarks in the recently published Southern Living special collector’s edition “Best Drives & Dives.”

Included in the magazine’s summertime road trip guide is the relatively short but scenic jaunt between Savannah and Charleston, described as “a stretch of land lined with oak trees, pristine coastline, and all the barbecue and fresh seafood you can eat.”

The first recommended stop north of Savannah’s Talmadge Bridge is Jacob Preston’s pottery studio on Church Street in Old Town Bluffton.

After perusing Preston’s collection of “hand-thrown plates, mugs, and framed tiles,” Southern Living directs road-trippers north from S.C. 170 to Beaufort’s Bay Street, “the heart of (the city’s) historic downtown.”

Hungry from the drive? The magazine recommends enjoying a crab cake sandwich with a riverside view at Plums Restaurant.

If you’re looking for some culture along with your seafood, Southern Living directs readers to the historical exhibits at the 213-year-old Verdier House and the Lowcountry literature for sale at McIntosh Book Shoppe.

Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park is the perfect place to sit on riverside swings and watch “as the boats glide by,” Southern Living recommends.

Before you call it a day, the magazine suggests a quick skip from Bay Street to Carteret Street for a dinner at Breakwater Restaurant & Bar.

Finally, before continuing the journey toward Charleston, Southern Living suggests travelers hit Blackstone’s Cafe for a breakfast of shrimp and grits.

Beaufort County places are no strangers to the pages of Southern Living.

This year alone, the magazine has featured local hotels and homes, and named Beaufort the South’s Best Small Town and Hilton Head Island one of the South’s Best Islands.