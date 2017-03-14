Southern Living ranks Hilton Head a top 10 island, and shows lots of love for the Lowcountry

Here in the Lowcountry, we take pride in our slice of paradise — from the enchanting streets of Charleston and Beaufort to the breathtaking beaches of Hilton Head Island.
So it’s no surprise that a lot of the islands, cities, restaurants and hotels listed in Southern Living’s first ever South’s Best awards are concentrated in the area.
Hilton Head Island was named the South’s fourth-best island, while Beaufort was named the best small town. Here’s the full list of The South Best Islands, according to Southern Living’s 22,000 subscribers:
▪ The Outer Banks, N.C.
▪ St. Simons, Ga.
▪ Florida Keys, Fla.
▪ Hilton Head, S.C.
▪ Chincoteague, Va.
▪ Kiawah, S.C.
▪ Jekyll, Fla.
▪ Sanibel, Fla.
▪ Galveston, Texas.
▪ Tybee, Fla.
According to the listing, which comes out in print March 17, Beaufort County is located between the two best cities in the South. Charleston ranked No. 1 on the list, while Savannah came in second.
Other area highlights:
▪ The Grey (Savannah), Husk (Charleston), Hominy Grill (Charleston), and FIG (Charleston) made the list for best restaurants in the South.
▪ Charleston GardenWorks and Charleston’s The Common both were listed among the top 10 best shops in the South.
▪ The Sanctuary (Kiawah Island) was listed as a top resort in the South.
▪ The Bar at Husk (Charleston) was named one of the best bars in the South.
▪ Wentworth Mansion (Charleston), The Inn at Middleton Place (Charleston), and Foley House Inn (Savannah) were all listed among the best inns in the South.
▪ Mansion on Forsyth Park (Savannah) was named one of the best hotels in the South.
