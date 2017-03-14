Living

March 14, 2017 1:11 PM

Southern Living ranks Hilton Head a top 10 island, and shows lots of love for the Lowcountry

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Here in the Lowcountry, we take pride in our slice of paradise — from the enchanting streets of Charleston and Beaufort to the breathtaking beaches of Hilton Head Island.

So it’s no surprise that a lot of the islands, cities, restaurants and hotels listed in Southern Living’s first ever South’s Best awards are concentrated in the area.

Hilton Head Island was named the South’s fourth-best island, while Beaufort was named the best small town. Here’s the full list of The South Best Islands, according to Southern Living’s 22,000 subscribers:

▪ The Outer Banks, N.C.

▪ St. Simons, Ga.

▪ Florida Keys, Fla.

▪ Hilton Head, S.C.

▪ Chincoteague, Va.

▪ Kiawah, S.C.

▪ Jekyll, Fla.

▪ Sanibel, Fla.

▪ Galveston, Texas.

▪ Tybee, Fla.

According to the listing, which comes out in print March 17, Beaufort County is located between the two best cities in the South. Charleston ranked No. 1 on the list, while Savannah came in second.

Other area highlights:

▪ The Grey (Savannah), Husk (Charleston), Hominy Grill (Charleston), and FIG (Charleston) made the list for best restaurants in the South.

▪ Charleston GardenWorks and Charleston’s The Common both were listed among the top 10 best shops in the South.

▪ The Sanctuary (Kiawah Island) was listed as a top resort in the South.

▪ The Bar at Husk (Charleston) was named one of the best bars in the South.

▪ Wentworth Mansion (Charleston), The Inn at Middleton Place (Charleston), and Foley House Inn (Savannah) were all listed among the best inns in the South.

▪ Mansion on Forsyth Park (Savannah) was named one of the best hotels in the South.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Baton Rouge toddler is garbage man's morning helper

View more video

Entertainment Videos