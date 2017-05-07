Beaufort News

3 beachy alternatives to Hunting Island this summer

Hunting Island is Beaufort’s beach, but while the popular state park gets back on its feet this summer, you might be looking for a sandy alternative.

As far as a pure beach in northern Beaufort County, Hunting Island is about the only choice. But there are some tucked away and less obvious choices that might allow you to duck the crowds and enjoy the heat in peace.

The Sands

Be sure to mind the tides, but at the Sands in Port Royal, you can drive right up to the water.
In the town of Port Royal, locals can ride golf carts or walk to The Sands beach on the southern edge of town. The spot is also unique for the ability to drive vehicles right up to the water, though the town is looking at possible parking restrictions for the safety of beachgoers.

Just be mindful of tides, which at times can flood the entire area.

Hunt for sharks teeth and watch dolphins in the mouth of Battery Creek. Sandals or shoes are recommended, as sharp oyster shells lurk ready to slice your feet.

If you want to skip the sand, head to the nearby boardwalk and drop a crab line or fish. The boardwalk is also a popular spot at sunset, with an observation tower at the end offering spectacular views of the creek and surrounding marsh.

The Sands is open from dawn to dusk. Dogs must be leashed.

Lands End Beach

On the western edge of St. Helena Island, where the Beaufort River meets the Port Royal Sound, is a beach with a side of history.

You can get to Lands End Beach through Fort Fremont, the ruins of batteries built to defend Port Royal Sound during the Spanish-American War (directions). Tours of the fort are available on the fourth Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at Beaufort County Library St. Helena branch.

Off the beaten path, visitors might stroll the beach in solitude. Like many places in the Lowcountry, you might want to bring your bugspray.

Beaufort sandbar

Musician Pat Cooper performs for a crowd during an inaugural Beaufort Water Festival concert at the Beaufort River sandbar last July. The concert is planned again for this year's festival.
So maybe this is Beaufort’s actual beach, though not accessible in the traditional sense. It’s certainly the biggest party on the water.

Anchor your boat or paddle out to the sandbar that emerges as the tide goes out not in the Beaufort River, not far from downtown. There you you’ll find coolers and grills, bocce and horseshoes.

The sandbar action is the hottest during the Beaufort Water Festival in July, a place to enjoy some of the festivities free of decorum. An inaugural sandbar concert in 2016 was a huge hit and destined to become a Lowcountry tradition.

