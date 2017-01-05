Epic Beaufort sandbar concert ready for Round 2. Just pick your Saturday.

A wildly popular Beaufort sandbar shindig will return for another year.
Country musician Pat Cooper will perform another concert on the sandbar during the Beaufort Water Festival this July. In an informal Facebook poll, organizers have asked fans to choose which Saturday they prefer — the opening Saturday of the festival on July 15 or the following week.
July 15 seems the more popular option. The concert would begin about 3 p.m., with Cooper starting at about 4:30 p.m.
At the inaugural concert, Cooper and his band banged out songs on a steel barge as revelers partied in the Beaufort River. The scene became a music video for Cooper’s song, “Burn.”
“It was by far the most unique show we’ve ever done, with hauling equipment out there in the middle of the ocean and playing the tides the way it needed to be,” Cooper said last year. “It couldn’t have went any more perfect, man.”
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments