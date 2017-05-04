Highway Patrol begins investigation into crash that killed Beaufort woman

No charges against the surviving driver involved in a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed a Beaufort woman have been filed as of Thursday morning, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Southern said the crash that killed Susan Shaffer, 40, is being investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

The crash happened on Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island around 4 p.m. when an empty, enclosed, metal-framed trailer came loose from a FEMA truck heading toward St. Helena Island, according to Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris.

Shaffer was killed when the approximately 15-foot by 10-foot trailer rolled into oncoming traffic and struck the small white Honda she drove head-on. Southern could not say why the trailer came loose, citing the ongoing investigation.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported, Harris said.

This story will be updated.