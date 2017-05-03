Fatal crash on Lady’s Island closes several lanes of traffic

A fatal crash on U.S. 21 closed several lanes of traffic on Lady’s Island Wednesday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The wreck occurred around 4 p.m. at Sea Island Parkway and Cougar Drive near Sams Point Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol realtime traffic information. Crash reports originally said the crash resulted in injuries but was updated shortly after to indicate there had been a fatality.
All northbound lanes and the left southbound lane are blocked, according to a Sheriff’s Office alert.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
