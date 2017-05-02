Hear from the Port Royal candidates tonight before the special election

With only two weeks until Port Royal’s special election for town council, candidates will meet Tuesday night for a forum to talk about the issues facing the town.
Patty Crower, Bob Ellis, Marjorie Lamb and Darryl Owens are running to fill the seat of the late Vernon DeLoach, who passed away in February.
The candidate forum, hosted by The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Port Royal Elementary School at 1214 Paris Ave.
The special election will be held on May 16. The winner will have to run again in November to keep the seat.
