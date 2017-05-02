Beaufort News

May 02, 2017 12:08 PM

Hear from the Port Royal candidates tonight before the special election

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

With only two weeks until Port Royal’s special election for town council, candidates will meet Tuesday night for a forum to talk about the issues facing the town.

Patty Crower, Bob Ellis, Marjorie Lamb and Darryl Owens are running to fill the seat of the late Vernon DeLoach, who passed away in February.

The candidate forum, hosted by The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Port Royal Elementary School at 1214 Paris Ave.

The special election will be held on May 16. The winner will have to run again in November to keep the seat.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sunday highlights from the air show

Sunday highlights from the air show 1:21

Sunday highlights from the air show
Firefighter after water rescue: 'I thought about my own grandfather' 1:46

Firefighter after water rescue: 'I thought about my own grandfather'
Up, up and away: 2:13

Up, up and away: "Huey" helicopter ride-along at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos