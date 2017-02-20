Port Royal Town Councilman Vernon DeLoach dies

Port Royal Town Councilman Vernon DeLoach died early Monday morning in the Columbia area, according to a town email newsletter and Mayor Sam Murray.
DeLoach had been hospitalized in Columbia and absent from several recent Town Council meetings due to illness. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Murray said DeLoach’s daughter called Monday to say her father had died about 5:40 a.m. DeLoach lived in Port Royal about 60 years in the home he built on London Avenue, served on several town committees and with the town’s volunteer fire department.
“He did some of everything in the town,” Murray said. “He will be missed.”
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
