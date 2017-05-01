Pavement work to cause lane closures, delays throughout Beaufort County

A series of asphalt paving projects starting Tuesday are expected to cause lane closures and traffic delays throughout Beaufort County over the next several weeks.
Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when driving in these areas.
According to a news release from county contractor Lane Construction Corp., repaving will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
Northern Beaufort County
▪ May 2 through May 4: County Shed Road, between Parris Island Gateway and Stanley Road.
▪ May 5 through May 6: Chowan Creek Bluff and Distant Island Drive, from Sea Island Parkway to the end of state maintenance.
▪ May 8: Joe Frazier Road, from Morrall Drive to Laurel Bay Road.
Bluffton
▪ May 9: Burnt Church Road, from Bridge Street to Bruin Street.
Hilton Head Island
▪ May 10 through May 14: Dillon Road, William Hilton Parkway to Beach City Road.
