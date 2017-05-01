Beaufort News

May 01, 2017 1:18 PM

Your commute might not be a picnic to begin with, but expect Tuesday to be even less of one

By Joan McDonough

Roadwork at two spots on U.S. 21 on Tuesday will close one lane in the morning and one at night.

There will be a single-lane southbound closure on Trask Parkway between Morgan Road near Lobeco and Busby Drive near Seabrook during the day, according to a Preferred Materials news release. Preferred Materials and Reynolds Guardrail will be repairing guardrails in that area for the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

There will also be a single-lane closure heading west between the intersections of Ribaut Road and Lenora Drive in Port Royal and Parris Island Gateway and Dowlingwood Drive beginning Tuesday evening, according to the release. Preferred Materials will be working on road paving.

Weather or field conditions could delay the work, but drivers should expect traffic delays and use caution, according to the release.

Several other lane closures are expected throughout the county in the coming week for paving projects contracted by Beaufort County.

