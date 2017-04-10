Grays Hill shooting victims remain hospitalized; firearms found at ball park

The two men shot at a Grays Hill birthday party Sunday evening remained hospitalized Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The shooting at the ball field near the Grays Hill Community Center off Bruce K. Smalls Drive was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to the release. Firearms and shell casings were found at the scene and have been collected to be examined for forensic evidence while the investigation continues, the release said.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage on Monday declined to release further information about the type of firearms and the circumstances of the incident, citing the on-going investigation and witness interviews.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments