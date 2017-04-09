Two injured in Grays Hill shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting incident Sunday evening at the ball field near the Grays Hill Community Center.
The incident was reported around 6:35 p.m. off of Bruce K. Smalls Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
While both men were injured, only one was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The other remained at the scene but will be taken to the hospital, the release said.
As of 7:30 p.m., deputies and EMS remained at the scene.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting incident have yet to be released.
There is no threat to public safety, the release said.
