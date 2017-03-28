A railroad manufacturer is coming to Beaufort. Here’s what it makes and how to apply.

A manufacturing operation coming to northern Beaufort County will build specialty rail cars and new railroad equipment.
County leaders announced France-based manufacturer Geismar will make Beaufort its North American headquarters and its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. The company will occupy the former Minster Machine building on Parker Drive off of Trask Parkway.
The move is expected to add 50 jobs and bring a $2.9 million investment. Hiring is expected to begin soon and operations starting during the second half of the year.
“The local workforce, proximity to major highways and ports, the ability to expand the facility as we grow and the pro-manufacturing attitude made the difference in our decision," Alan Reynolds, Geismar’s North America president, said in a statement.
Geismar makes a variety of tools for maintaining rail lines, including drills, grinders, wrenches and saws. The company also produces track-laying equipment and specialty vehicles like trolleys and vehicles equipped to inspect bridges and tunnels from the tracks.
Geismar’s identity had been kept secret for months, known only a”Project Eagle.” County Council approved a $750,000 incentive last year for Geismar to invest in its Beaufort facility. Work on the building will include replacing an existing thick, wooden floor and other upgrades.
The money is contingent on the manufacturer creating at least 45 full-time jobs in Beaufort with an average starting salary of $24 an hour and investing $2.5 million in its operation.
Geismar expects to begin hiring during the next three months. Those interested in applying can email USJobs@geismar.com.
Jobs will include a sales force, engineers and manufacturers and administrative roles, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Blakely Williams said.
Local officials first met with Geismar last March after getting the lead from the state Department of Commerce. Geismar chose Beaufort County over other sites within the state, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Illinois, Williams said.
The 47,000 square-foot facility on Parker Drive sits on 30 acres.
“One of the unique selling points was the building and land could accommodate future growth,” Williams said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
