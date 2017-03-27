Mystery revealed: Geismar to open Beaufort railroad tool manufacturing facility

The heretofore mysterious manufacturing company planning to open up shop in Beaufort has finally been named. And its name is Geismar.
The company, headquartered in Paris, builds tools and equipment for the railroad industry. It has operations in France, Canada and the Chicago area.
Those Illinois-based operations — under the brand name Modern Track Machinery Inc. — will be moving to a facility in the former Minster Machine building on Parker Drive in Beaufort.
Geismar’s identity had been a closely kept secret, known for months only as “Project Eagle,” as local government officials negotiated an incentives package to lure the company to the county.
Beaufort County Council agreed late last year to give the company $750,000 to invest in its local facilities.
As part of the deal, the company will create at least 45 new jobs in the county that would pay an average starting salary of $24 per hour.
The company’s sales manager, Alan Reynolds, was on hand Monday evening when Geismar’s identity was unveiled at a Beaufort County Council meeting.
“This is going to be a very exciting endeavor,” he said.
The move to South Carolina, which Reynolds called a “pro-manufacturing state,” will be a “win-win situation that’s good for us and good for the county,” he said.
Monday’s announcement was met with applause by members of the County Council.
“We are so proud to have you here,” Councilman Gerald Dawson said of Geismar. “... We are glad you selected Beaufort County as your site.”
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
