Second Burton home lost to fire in 24-hour period

An early Thursday morning fire “totally destroyed” a second Burton home in a 24-hour period.
A waterfront mobile home on Harveys Bend on Paulkie Island was engulfed in flames just after 5 a.m., according to a Burton Fire District news release. The residents were not home and no injuries were reported.
The fire spread to a nearby home under construction and was in danger of spreading further when firefighters arrived, according to the release. It took over an hour to extinguish the fire because the mobile home was raised, allowing wind coming off the river to fan the flames, the release said.
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, the Sheldon Fire District and the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department responded to assist with the fire, according to the release.
The estimated cost of the damages was not available Thursday morning, according to the release.
Burton Fire District spokesman Dan Byrne and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage both said the fire was still under investigation Thursday morning. It hasn’t been determined where or how the fire began, they said.
A woman living on Morrall Drive in Burton lost her home to fire late Wednesday morning.
This story will be updated.
