Burton house fire displaces woman

A Burton woman is displaced after her Morrall Drive home caught fire late Wednesday morning.
The fire started in a breaker box shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to a Burton Fire District news release. No injuries were reported.
The woman was home at the time and called 911 when she saw smoke and flames coming from the box and the wall around the box, according to the release. The fire began to spread through the walls but was extinguished within 30 minutes of Burton Fire District’s arrival. The home did not have a working smoke detector.
There is so far no indication there was anything suspicious about the fire, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.
The extent of the damage to the home was not available Wednesday afternoon, but The American Red Cross was notified to assist the woman, according to the release.
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort firefighters also responded to the scene, according to the release.
