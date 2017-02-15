Beaufort annexes a chunk of Lady’s Island

The city of Beaufort annexed a private Lady’s Island golf community and numerous businesses Tuesday.
Secession Golf Club and its associated private housing community asked to be brought into the city. City officials used the request to convince 11 businesses along Sea Island Parkway to join the annexation and fill in pockets of unincorporated Beaufort County between city properties.
City Council voted to approve the annexation and associated zoning Tuesday.
The 56 properties in the Secession Golf Club area include the private golf course and 15 homes and vacant lots in nearby Blue Gray Estates. One of the properties is Secession’s office and some are wetlands and lagoons.
The business to be brought into the city include Wells Fargo and CBC National banks, the Fillin’ Station, Butler Marine, Zippy Lube, a dentist office, gas station, dive shop, former movie theater and a tomato-packing facility.
The businesses received property tax incentives for agreeing to the annexation.
