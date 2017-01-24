Beaufort poised to absorb Lady’s Island golf course, multiple businesses

The city of Beaufort is poised to get bigger with plans for a mass annexation on Lady’s Island.
Among the 67 properties to be annexed are the Secession Golf Club, its associated housing development and multiple businesses along Sea Island Parkway. A public hearing and City Council’s first vote on the annexations and planned zoning is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
The 56 properties in the Secession Golf Club area include the private golf course and 15 homes and vacant lots in nearby Blue Gray Estates.
The business to be brought into the city include Wells Fargo and CBS National banks, the Fillin’ Station, Butler Marine, Zippy Lube, a dentist office, gas station, dive shop, former movie theater and a tomato-packing facility.
Numerous commercial properties have been annexed into the city along Sea Island Parkway, including Publix, sites of a planned Harris Teeter and Taco Bell and a Walmart under construction near Beaufort County Airport. City officials have said they want to fill in gaps their service area — so-called doughnut holes — and offer incentives for businesses in certain areas to join the city.
