Bond hearing set for Ridgeland man facing fatal DUI charge

A 27-year-old Ridgeland man facing charges after a crash that killed a Bluffton teen Jan. 6 will have a bond hearing in Jasper County on Wednesday morning.
Christopher Lenning is expected to go before Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner around 10 a.m. in connection with a felony DUI resulting in death charge, 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton said Tuesday.
Lenning was already denied bond on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries, according to Jasper County court online records. The crash resulted in the death of 18-year-old Caleb Whiteleather of Bluffton and the injury of two passengers in Lenning’s truck.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
