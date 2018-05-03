'Town in mourning' as pilot of military plane that crashed near Savannah airport ID'd

The military cargo plane that crashed Wednesday had stopped at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport for routine maintenance on its way to a base in Arizona, officials said Thursday.
The C-130 Hercules that belonged to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard nose-dived out of the air shortly after takeoff and crashed on Georgia Highway 21 in Garden City about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The plane, originally reported to be 60 years old, was actually manufactured in the late-1970s, said Col. Pete Boone, 165th Airlift vice wing commander, at a news conference on Thursday morning.
"We have confirmed that nine airmen from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard were aboard the aircraft and are deceased," Boone said. "We are in the process of notifying the families."
Maj. Jose Rafael Roman, a father of two young boys, was identified as the pilot of the plane, a Puerto Rico official told the Associated Press Thursday.
Jose Sanchez, mayor of Manati, Puerto Rico, said Roman's wife is pregnant with a baby girl.
"The town is in mourning," Sanchez told the Associated Press.
During Thursday morning's news conference, Boone called on the public to be patient as the investigation unfolds.
"An investigation is currently in progress to determine the cause of this tragic event and ways to prevent such occurrences from happening in the future," he said. "I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation."
Boone said Thursday that investigators will "use every resource at our disposal to identify a cause."
The cargo plane was making its final flight into retirement Wednesday morning, Isabelo Rivera, adjutant general of the Puerto Rico National Guard told the AP.
It had just taken off from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, Master Sgt. Roger Parsons, of the Georgia Air National Guard, said in a press conference Wednesday.
Gena Bilbo, spokesperson for the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, said in a news conference Wednesday that no cars were hit when the plane landed in the middle of a busy highway.
"It is an absolute miracle at that time of day and that intersection," she said. The debris field is approximately 600 feet by 600 feet, she said, warning that clean-up could take weeks.
"We're going to stress to the local population, this is going to drastically affect your life for an extended period of time," Port Wentworth, Ga. Police Chief Matt Libby said in a Wednesday night news conference.
Libby reminded the public to to respect the lives that were lost, and to be thankful that the plane didn't kill any people on the ground.
"Had this gone down a couple hundred feet north or south, it might have hit traffic or any of these big warehouses we have around here or any of these businesses or gas stations," Libby said.
