A surveillance camera from a local business captured the C-130 military cargo plane crashing outside of Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon. At least five people were killed in the crash. Scott Cohen via Storyful Ashley Reese
Surveillance video shows military plane nosediving from the sky, crashing near Savannah

By Drew Martin And Ashley Jean Reese

dmartin@islandpacket.com

areese@islandpacket.com

May 02, 2018 03:51 PM

A local business near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport posted video from their surveillance camera of a military plane crashing into a treeline around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Scott Cohen shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

At least five people are reported dead in the crash of the C-130 Hercules cargo plane at Georgia Highway 21 and Crossgate Road near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. The plane was from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

Cohen tweeted, "Prayers go out to the families of all on board the plane that crashed in Garden City today. Captured from my business’ surveillance cameras."

The video shows the plane barreling nose first toward the ground while spinning in rotation as it disappears behind the treeline.

Seconds later, a fireball bursts and bellows out black smoke.

