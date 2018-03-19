Someone won $100,000 at a Beaufort County gas station this weekend. Check your tickets

Someone in Beaufort County is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket this weekend.
On Friday, the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for the $100,00 prize was sold at the Parker’s gas station at 705 Ribault Road in Port Royal.
The winning numbers were 7, 16, 23, 26, and 28; Power-Up: 2.
The winner has not claimed the prize, according to a South Carolina Lottery press release. The person with the winning ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.
The odds of winning the $100,000 prize playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, according to the South Carolina Lottery.
In August, someone on Hilton Head Island won $50,000 on a Powerball Ticket.
Last week, a North Carolina man passing through Aiken purchased a $2 million Powerball ticket. He claimed the prize, according to officials, and said he was going to invest the money and not tell his children.
