Living in Beaufort County is good for our brains. Seriously. Scientists say so

0:32 See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page Pause

0:47 Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

1:02 Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

0:55 How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

0:29 Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

1:36 Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers