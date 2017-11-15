More Videos

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

Pause
Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 1:02

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

What's Up in the night sky for November 2017 2:40

What's Up in the night sky for November 2017

  • Breathtaking views: This drone captures the sunrise over Sea Pines Resort

    Michael Guinard of Tribe Multimedia captured the sun rising over Hilton Head's Sea Pines Resort with his drone on June 9, 2017.

Michael Guinard of Tribe Multimedia captured the sun rising over Hilton Head's Sea Pines Resort with his drone on June 9, 2017. Michael Guinard/Tribe Multimedia Submitted video
Michael Guinard of Tribe Multimedia captured the sun rising over Hilton Head's Sea Pines Resort with his drone on June 9, 2017. Michael Guinard/Tribe Multimedia Submitted video

Local

Living in Beaufort County is good for our brains. Seriously. Scientists say so

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 15, 2017 12:54 PM

It’s official: Scientists have confirmed what many Beaufort County residents already know. Being near the water can be inspiring and can wash away the stress of a chaotic day.

Marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols, author of the bestseller “Blue Mind,” says our brains are wired to respond emotionally to water.

“When you step outside, and particularly by the edge of water, your coritzol levels drop, your brain switches into a different mode, and it turns out what we’ve learned is that that boosts creativity, settles your brain and your body down, reduces stress. ... It makes you happy,” he said on www.wallacejnichols.org.

And Nichols isn’t alone in extolling the virtues of life near the water.

Last year, researchers in New Zealand found that being near the water — blue space — played a key role in people’s mental well-being.

Other researchers with the Blue Gym Initiative found that “individuals living near the coast are generally healthier and happier than those living inland.”

Each year, Gallup assesses the “State of American Well-Being” in communities across the United States based on how much residents said they are content about their lives and where they live. Among the top 10 places in the most recent report, seven of them — including the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort area which came in at 9th — are located near a coastline.

It’s no wonder that travel publications regularly list Beaufort County communities as prime tourist destinations and the best places to live.

But some people don’t take full advantage of the benefits of life on the coast, Nichols told USA Today.

Most of us have access to water, lakes or oceans in some form — and we under-utilize their potential. Whether it’s a deeply relaxing vacation or a weekend getaway, water is the best way to reset,” he said.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

Pause
Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 1:02

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

What's Up in the night sky for November 2017 2:40

What's Up in the night sky for November 2017

  • See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

    The 'Buy One, Get One' restaurant offer magazine was distributed in Wednesday's paper.

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

View More Video